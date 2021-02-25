Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.61 and last traded at $21.95. Approximately 2,787,267 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,824,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

CUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 137,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.