CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock Price Down 7.3%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) shares fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.54. 547,963 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 540,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $311.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

