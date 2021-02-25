Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $10,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 15.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Centene by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Centene by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Centene by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 309,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 778.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNC. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.79.

NYSE:CNC opened at $59.35 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

