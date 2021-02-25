Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%.

Shares of CDEV stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 74,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,742,683. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 6.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $4.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDEV. MKM Partners downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

