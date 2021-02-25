Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.37. 344,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 288,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNTY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92.

In other news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $770,480.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,560.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,296,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 85,536 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,522,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 849,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 753,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.