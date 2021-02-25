Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Trading Down 6.5%

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.77. 3,388,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 1,799,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director Gail Schulze sold 62,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $456,716.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,716.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 41,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $330,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,649 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,959. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,000,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241,636 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cerus by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,103,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,508 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cerus by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,103,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cerus by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,544,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 135,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 44,655 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

