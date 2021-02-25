CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) EVP Issachar Ohana Sells 5,901 Shares

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $399,261.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,058.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,009.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $83.95.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,621,000 after acquiring an additional 84,474 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,215,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,283,000 after acquiring an additional 99,992 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in CEVA by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in CEVA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CEVA by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.