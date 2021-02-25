CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 347.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,492 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of CEVA worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CEVA by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CEVA. Cowen increased their price target on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7,009.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 1,941 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $131,172.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,875.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $2,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,146 shares of company stock worth $6,822,203. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

