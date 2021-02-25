Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 163 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,355 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 151.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 344 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $212,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.4% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,911 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $1,441,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $11,755,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,671,593.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $3,526,680.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,195 shares of company stock worth $68,692,035. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $369.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.34 and its 200-day moving average is $297.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

