Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 214 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $73,817,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $18,494,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 109.6% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 771.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 100,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 88,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $110.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.20 and its 200-day moving average is $103.53. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $292,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,745.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,953 shares of company stock worth $37,164,326 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

