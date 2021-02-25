Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 125.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,279,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,733,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,167,000 after buying an additional 341,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,703,000 after buying an additional 55,525 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 254,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,696,000 after buying an additional 47,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $71.98 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

