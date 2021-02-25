Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,178 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 56.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Nutanix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $472,427.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,598.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $154,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

