Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 317,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after acquiring an additional 45,705 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 107,804 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4,325.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,501,000 after purchasing an additional 296,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHP opened at $80.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.79.

RHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $142,450.00. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

