Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,099 Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. At Home Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.72.

In other news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $325,467.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $3,136,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,642. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

