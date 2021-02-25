Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,185 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Assured Guaranty worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 468.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGO opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.44. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

