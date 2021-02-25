Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,141. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $654.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLDT. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Sunday, December 13th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

