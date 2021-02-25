Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.94.

CHGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of CHGG traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.35. 2,316,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,879. Chegg has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.63 and a 200 day moving average of $83.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.05, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $2,277,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,380,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 442,042 shares of company stock valued at $42,405,155. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 709.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

