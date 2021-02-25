Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chembio Diagnostics.

CEMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 63.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 627,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 244,039 shares during the period. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.07. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.05.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

