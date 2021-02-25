Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.43.

Shares of CHE.UN traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 578,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,638. The firm has a market capitalization of C$646.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$3.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.45.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

