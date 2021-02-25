Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.42 EPS

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS.

LNG stock traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $68.29. 1,119,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,555. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $359,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,449,667.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.