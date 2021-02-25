Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,608. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $41.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.44%.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc bought 42,425 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several analysts have recently commented on CQP shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.41.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

