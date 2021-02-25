Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%.

Shares of NYSE CPK traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.55. 73,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.95. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $111.40.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $282,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.20.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

