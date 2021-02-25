Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Chicago Rivet & Machine’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has decreased its dividend payment by 54.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 million, a PE ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 0.09. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $33.60.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment primarily manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

