China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.99

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.99 and last traded at $57.90, with a volume of 1534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.34.

SNP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Petroleum & Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,215.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

