China Renaissance Securities Begins Coverage on RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RLX opened at $19.46 on Monday. RLX Technology has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

