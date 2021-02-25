Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Director Sells $321,200.60 in Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.08. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,955,000 after acquiring an additional 666,874 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $30,323,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 226.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 431,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 299,394 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 69.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,865,000 after buying an additional 185,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 163,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

