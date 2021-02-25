Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:CHH opened at $109.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.08. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $114.50.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 76.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

