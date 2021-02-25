Christopher A. Wright Sells 1,900 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $19,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,994,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,339,576.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LBRT stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

