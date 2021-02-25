Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,871 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Chubb were worth $34,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after buying an additional 876,961 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after acquiring an additional 580,742 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 77.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,432,000 after acquiring an additional 387,699 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,470,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Chubb by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,444,000 after purchasing an additional 290,805 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,503 shares of company stock worth $9,157,815. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $170.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

