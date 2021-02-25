Chubb Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

Chubb has raised its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years.

Chubb stock traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.93. 50,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $171.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,815 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

