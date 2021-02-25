Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%.

Shares of CHDN stock traded down $7.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.49 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.94. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $237.75.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.83.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

