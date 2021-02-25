Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of CHUY opened at $43.95 on Thursday. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $46.14. The stock has a market cap of $865.60 million, a P/E ratio of -99.88 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 410.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 65,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

