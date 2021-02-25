CI Investments Inc. Buys 4,627 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $9,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.17.

Shares of ZM opened at $385.23 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.37 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $391.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.92. The firm has a market cap of $110.18 billion, a PE ratio of 493.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.