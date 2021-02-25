CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Upland Software by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Upland Software by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Upland Software by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $49.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $639,144.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,653,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,583,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $47,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,546 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,725. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UPLD shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

