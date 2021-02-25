CI Investments Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 165.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after buying an additional 931,569 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after buying an additional 677,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,951,000 after buying an additional 159,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,678,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,408,000 after buying an additional 75,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 157.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,833,000 after buying an additional 955,905 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,627,558 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on K. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Kellogg stock opened at $58.61 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

