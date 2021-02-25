CI Investments Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,803 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.