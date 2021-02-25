CI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 165,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,847,000 after acquiring an additional 119,421 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $8,493,000. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $6,912,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $5,405,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $4,754,000.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $138.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $140.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.58.

