CI Investments Inc. Sells 12,909 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,909 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $46.07 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.