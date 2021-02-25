CIBC Lowers Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$48.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PKI. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.82.

TSE PKI opened at C$39.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52. The company has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$39.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.58. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$17.57 and a 1-year high of C$45.91.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,856 shares in the company, valued at C$1,131,455.30. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$336,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,544,046. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $2,198,972 in the last quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

