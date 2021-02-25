CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 25,344 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 249.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,344 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 633,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,856,000 after purchasing an additional 210,186 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,568,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 190,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.11 and a 200 day moving average of $87.78.

