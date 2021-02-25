CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,301 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Newell Brands stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $26.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

