CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INDA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,867,000.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

