CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases New Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 251,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 24,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $67.35.

