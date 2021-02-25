CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 94 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,127.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,203.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1,089.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

