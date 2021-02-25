Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.40.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,278 shares of company stock worth $34,947,117 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $15,096,000. Barings LLC raised its position in Cigna by 9.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in Cigna by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI stock traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.34. 1,585,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,701. The company has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.30. Cigna has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

