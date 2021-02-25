Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.81% of Cimarex Energy worth $69,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 41.8% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,081,000 after purchasing an additional 909,881 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after buying an additional 454,253 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,618,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,371,000 after acquiring an additional 368,911 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 543,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 334,759 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,558,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XEC opened at $60.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $61.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XEC shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.