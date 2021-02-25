CIRCOR International (CIR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect CIRCOR International to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $41.78.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.