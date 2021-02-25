Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.7% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,593,000 after buying an additional 1,089,231 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,279,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,444,527,000 after buying an additional 535,117 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $825,999,000 after buying an additional 528,568 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,530 shares of company stock worth $3,338,858. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $45.89. 664,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,008,826. The stock has a market cap of $193.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

