Citigroup Boosts Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $75.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.48% from the stock’s previous close.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of UPWK stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.64. 163,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,967. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Upwork has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -210.56 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,286. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Upwork by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Upwork by 15.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

