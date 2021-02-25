Citizens & Northern Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $50.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,011,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $59.20. The company has a market capitalization of $215.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

